Lancaster man arrested for driving stolen car

LANCASTER, Pa. – On Tuesday 18, at about 10:45 pm. two Lancaster City Police Officers while on patrol on the 500 block of Woodward Street spotted a red 2013 Dodge Avenger that had just parked in the block. A similar vehicle had been reported stolen the preivous day, Monday from the 400 block of State Street. A check of the vehicle showed that it was the vehicle had been reported stolen.

The Officers took up a surveillance postion and waited for the driver to return to the car. At about 11:20 p.m., someone got into the stolen vehicle and drove away. The officers stopped the car near the intersection of South Christian and Dauphin Streets. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Lavar Coffield, of the 400 block of West James Street, was taken into custody without incident. Coffield was later found to be in posession of several pills that were suspected to be Clonazepam.

Coffield was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Following arraignment he was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $20,000.