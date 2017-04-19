× Leola man pleads guilty to vehicular aggravated assault while DUI

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Leola man plead guilty to three counts Tuesday after admitting to be under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he crashed his car, and injured himself and three passengers.

Alexis Felix, 22, pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular aggravated assault while DUI and related counts in connection with the September 2015 crash in Upper Leacock Township.

Passengers told police that Felix was driving over 100 mph in a 40-mph zone before his BMW veered off of New Holland Pike and into two trees near Snake Hill Road. One passenger said that they were traveling at 130 mph at one point.

All three passengers suffered serious injuries, including two with skull fractures. One of the passengers was ejected from the car during the crash.

Felix admitted that he had drank alcohol and smoked marijuana prior to driving and a test revealed a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit and an active component of marijuana.

In total, Felix pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular aggravated assault while DUI, four counts of midemeanor DUI, and three summary citations.