× Police searching for missing teen from Swatara Twp.

SWATARA TWP., Dauphin County, Pa. — Swatara Township Police are actively searching for a missing teen. Navon Gonzalez reportedly ran away from home on April 10th, 2017 and was last seen in the area of 13th and Kittatinny Streets in Harrisburg City. Gonzalez is currently entered in NCIC as a missing juvenile. Anyone coming in contact with Navon Gonzalez is asked to please contact Swatara Township Police at 717-564-2550 or Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900. The public may also submit tips at http://www.SwataraPolice.org.