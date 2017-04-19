× NCAA Championships coming to Lancaster

Lancaster, Pa. — Adding to its reputation as a top draw for sports tourism, Lancaster County will be hosting NCAA championships in the very near future, as Spooky Nook Sports will be the official site of the NCAA Division III National Women’s Field Hockey Championships in 2018 and 2019.

The Centennial Conference and Middle Atlantic Conferences will co-host the event, and they put together the winning bid in conjunction with Spooky Nook and Discover Lancaster, the official tourism marketing organization for Lancaster. Both conferences have member institutions in south central Pennsylvania.

“The Centennial Conference is thrilled to co-host the 2018 and 2019 NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship semifinals and final with the Middle Atlantic Conferences,” said Centennial Conference Executive Director Steve Ulrich. “To be able to bring the best in Division III field hockey to play at the best venue in the country at Spooky Nook Sports is very exciting. We look forward to providing a memorable experience for the students, their families, and their fans here in the heart of Lancaster County.”

“We are delighted with the announcement from the NCAA that our bid to co-host the 2018 and 2019 Division III Field Hockey Championships at Spooky Nook Sports has been accepted,” added MAC Executive Director Ken Andrews. “I am confident that in collaboration with our partners at the Centennial Conference, Discover Lancaster, and Spooky Nook Sports we will provide a first-class event for the participating student-athletes.”

The championships will take place November 17-18 in 2018 and November 23-24 in 2019. Lancaster is one of more than 600 host sites named for NCAA preliminary and championship rounds from 2017-22, selected from more than 3,000 bid submissions.

“We’re excited to join such great partners in welcoming these NCAA national championships to the Lancaster area,” stated Discover Lancaster President Kathleen Frankford. “Hosting an event of this stature will further raise the profile of our sport tourism offerings in the eyes of tournament organizers across the country, and hopefully lead to additional similar opportunities in the future.”

“Spooky Nook Sports is thrilled to be the chosen venue for the 2018 and 2019 Division III Field Hockey Championships,” added Lyndsay Warner, the venue’s Director of Event Sales. “Bringing the best of the best Division III athletes to Manheim, PA – the Home of Hockey – will be a memorable event for all those involved. We are very excited for this great opportunity and so thankful to everyone who helped make it a reality.”

“The Home of Hockey within the United States, Manheim, Pa., continues to expand, attracting rich talent to the area for our premier events at the grade school level all the way to the international stage,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “Welcoming the NCAA DIII National Championships is a natural addition to the location’s playing portfolio. We are excited to support and witness the upward growth of the sport within Lancaster.”

SOURCE: Discover Lancaster