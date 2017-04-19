× New Bloomfield Pharmacy robber sought

NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police still looking for the suspect they say robbed the New Bloomfield Pharmacy located at 1 West Main Street, New Bloomfield, Perry County on Monday. The suspect told a pharmacy employee if he received the drugs that he wanted no one would get hurt. The suspect did not display a weapon and fled on foot.

The suspect was described as a white/male, approximately 5’8”, thin build, wearing sunglasses, and a charcoal gray coat with red sleeves with the “Air Jordan” symbol on it.

WHAT YOU CAN DO: If you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD.

All information is accurate as of Release Date.