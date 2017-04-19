Police investigate string of vending machine thefts in the York area

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for two men accused of stealing money from vending machines and coin operated washing machines at various locations in the York area.

The most recent theft happened Monday at a coin operated washing machine located along the 2600 block of Carlisle Road in Dover Township. The business owner told police there have been at least four thefts between April 12 and April 17.

A similar theft happened Sunday at Dog Gone Clean Car Wash located at 1118 Roosevelt Avenue in West Manchester Township.

The pair was last seen driving a white four-door Nissan Sentra with a sticker on the back of the driver’s side rear door window, according to police reports.

Anyone with information related to the West Manchester Township case is asked to call Detective Sergeant Jeff Snell at 717-792-9514.

Anyone with information related to the Dover Township case is asked to call Northern York County Regional Police at 717-292-3647.

39.951250 -76.733652