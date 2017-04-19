× Police need tips in Franklin County unsolved triple homicide from 2016

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.–Pennsylvania State Police and Franklin County Crime Solvers need your help to solve a triple homicide that happened in June of 2016.

It happened along the 11000 block of Welsh Run Road in Montgomery Township, Franklin County.

The victims, Wendy Chaney, 39, Hagerstown, Md., Brandon Cole, 46, Fayetteville, and Phillip Matthew Jackson, 36, Greencastle, were found shot in a barn on June 25.

Pennsylvania State Police went to the home after a man called and reported that his brother was “tied up and bleeding” at the address. When they arrived, they found Cole and Chaney dead, and Jackson severely injured. Jackson was taken to York Hospital where he later died.

Nearly 10 months after the murders, the motive for the shootings is still unknown. So far, no arrests have been made.

Franklin County Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call 717-263-3000.