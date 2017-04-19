× Second Penbrook shooting suspect surrenders to police

PENBROOK, Pa. – The second suspect believed involved in of a 20 year old man is now in custody. It happen at about 2:35 p.m. Thursday, April 13 in the area of the 2900 block of Elm Street near 29th Street.

19-year-old Genaro Rivera, of Harrisburg, turned himself into police at about 3:30 p.m. this afternoon. Following arraignment on a charge of Aggravated Assault, Rivera was committed to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

The other suspect in the shooting, 19-year-old Dante Eric Thompson, also of Harrisburg, turned himself into police on Friday, April 14th.

The unidentified victim in the shooting was last reported in critical condition at the Hershey Medical Center.