Spring Carlisle expected to draw thousands over the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Pa. -- Spring Carlisle is officially underway at the Carlisle Fairgrounds and Expo Center and organizers say they are expecting more than 100,000 car enthusiasts during the 5-day event.

This is the first major car show of the season at the fairgrounds. It runs from April 19-23rd.

At the event, visitors can shop thousands of vendors and also check out the 3-day auction at the Expo Center. This year, the auction will include a stunt car from the filming of the Fast and Furious. The car will be auctioned off on Saturday.

The car show hours are as follows:

Wednesday-Saturday: 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.