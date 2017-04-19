× State Police: Berks County woman admits to smoking marijuana in vehicle with baby

ROBESON TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY, Pa.–A Berks County woman is facing charges after a traffic stop last month where she admitted to smoking marijuana in a vehicle with a baby.

Jasmine Rivera, 25, of Sinking Spring is charged with DUI, drug possession, reckless endangerment and several traffic violations.

Rivera was stopped for speeding along Interstate 176 in Robeson Township on March 6. Rivera told troopers she was smoking marijuana in the vehicle, which state police say was also occupied by a baby.

Troopers searched her vehicle and found marijuana.

A blood test showed Rivera was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the traffic stop, according to state police reports.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 1.