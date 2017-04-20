3 Maryland women accused of stealing more than $3K in merchandise from Capital City Mall

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.–Three Maryland women are accused of stealing over $3,000 worth of items from the Capital City Mall.

Sierra Gilbert, 22; Sha’ Kaydia Walker, 28; and Erica Wheeler, 28, all from Baltimore, Maryland, are each charged with retail theft and conspiracy.

Lower Allen Township Police stopped a vehicle the trio were riding in for a traffic violation along Hartzdale Drive on April 14. Police were already on alert due to recent retail thefts at the Capital City Mall and believed the suspects were from Maryland.

After the driver began acting suspicious, police contacted mall security and discovered a retail theft had recently occurred.

Offices discovered the women had stolen at least 280 items from five stores at the Capital City Mall, according to police reports. The thefts totaled over $3,130.

All three women were taken Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $30,000 bail. Gilbert and Wheeler have since posted bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26.