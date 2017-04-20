A Springtime cocktail can be the perfect way to enjoy the warmer weather

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– As the weather warms, thirst increases, making a springtime cocktail the perfect refreshment for this time of year.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be mixing up some cocktails.

The recipes for each can be found below:

Just in Thyme

Makes 6-8 servings

8 oz Bluecoat American Dry Gin

16 oz San Pellegrino Pompelmo

4 sprigs thyme

2 oranges, peeled and quartered

Combine gin and San Pellegrino into a pitcher; stir. Top with ice and serve. Add thyme and oranges to garnish.

Pineapple Island Breeze

Makes 6-8 servings

12 oz Three Olives Pineapple Vodka

36 oz pineapple juice

½ c cranberry juice

1 L of sparkling water or diet lemon-lime

soda, to taste

Combine all ingredients in a pitcher with ice. Stir and enjoy.

Raspberry Lime Cooler

Makes 6-8 servings

1 ½ c Stoli Razberi

2 c lime seltzer, chilled

1 c raspberries

1 lime, juiced

3-5 drops liquid stevia (to taste)

Raspberries

Using a muddler, mash the raspberries and stevia in a large bowl, until broken down into very small pieces. Add Stoli and lime juice; stir. Cover and refrigerate one to four hours. Strain the mixture into a large pitcher with ice. Add raspberries for a garnish and top off with seltzer.