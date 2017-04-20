A Springtime cocktail can be the perfect way to enjoy the warmer weather

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– As the weather warms, thirst increases, making a springtime cocktail the perfect refreshment for this time of year.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits will be mixing up some cocktails.

The recipes for each can be found below:

Just in Thyme
Makes 6-8 servings
  • 8 oz Bluecoat American Dry Gin
  • 16 oz San Pellegrino Pompelmo
  • 4 sprigs thyme
  • 2 oranges, peeled and quartered
Combine gin and San Pellegrino into a pitcher; stir. Top with ice and serve. Add thyme and oranges to garnish.
 
Pineapple Island Breeze
Makes 6-8 servings
  • 12 oz Three Olives Pineapple Vodka
  • 36 oz pineapple juice
  • ½ c cranberry juice
  • 1 L of sparkling water or diet lemon-lime
  • soda, to taste
Combine all ingredients in a pitcher with ice. Stir and enjoy.
 
Raspberry Lime Cooler
Makes 6-8 servings
  • 1 ½ c Stoli Razberi
  • 2 c lime seltzer, chilled
  • 1 c raspberries
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • 3-5 drops liquid stevia (to taste)
  • Raspberries
Using a muddler, mash the raspberries and stevia in a large bowl, until broken down into very small pieces. Add Stoli and lime juice; stir. Cover and refrigerate one to four hours. Strain the mixture into a large pitcher with ice. Add raspberries for a garnish and top off with seltzer.