× After early shower threat ends, expect warm temperatures and brighter skies!

WARM DAY TO END THE WEEK

Expect a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder this evening. Temperatures are warm too in the 70s. They fall through the 60s with showers and possible thunderstorm still possible so keep the umbrella handy. Overnight, temperatures are very mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few showers

and thunderstorms may linger into the morning rush hour but once beyond lunchtime, much drier air spills in breaking up the clouds and drying the area out. Temperatures shoot quickly with the added sunshine. Readings are well into the 70s.

COOLER WITH RAIN

Saturday begins dry but showers are possible late in the day towards evening and will continue overnight. Morning lows drop to the upper 40s, and afternoon temperatures are cooler, but seasonable in the lower 60s. Easterly flow keeps the clouds around for Sunday but it looks like a bulk of the rain falls overnight Saturday into Sunday. System skims us just to the south, rain is likely to fall mainly across our southern counties early in the day then dry for the afternoon and evening. Highs are chilly in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Showers are gone by Monday morning leaving the day with brightening skies. Temperatures climb to the middle 60s. East flow sets up once again pulling in a bit more moisture for Tuesday. More clouds than sun will highs highs in the lower 60s. A weak front approaches Wednesday bringing an increase in clouds. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out but most of the moisture falls apart before the system arrives. Readings ahead of the front should reach the lower 70s. Behind the front, drier air works back in for Thursday. Mild morning in the 50s, and the return of sunshine, pushes afternoon highs into the middle 70s.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist