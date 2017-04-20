× Counterfeit $100 bills passed in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Susquehanna Township Police seek help from the public in locating a man who allegedly passed counterfeit $100 bills in the township. On Tuesday, April 18, 12 counterfeit 100 dollar bills were used to make purchases at businesses along the 3700 block of Walnut Street.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 40’s or 50’s, 6’3″ tall, approximately 350 pounds, with a bald head and was clean shaven. He was wearing a black shirt, tan pants and white Nike Airforce shoes.

He was driving a white pick up truck believed to be a Chevy Silverado seen in surveillance photos.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Meier at (717) 909-9246 or smeier@susquehannatwp.com