× Denver man charged after allegedly pushing pregnant relative down a flight of stairs

DENVER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police charged a Denver man after he allegedly pushed a pregnant relative down stairs and broke items in a residence.

Garrett Brubaker, 18, is facing charges of simple assault, resisting arrest, and two summary charges after an incident at a residence in the 1st block of Buckwheat Drive.

On April 3, police were dispatched to Brubaker’s home for a dispute in progress.

Upon arrival, officers found that Brubaker had allegedly pushed a pregnant relative down a flight of stairs and was physically out of control in the home, breaking items and causing approximately $500.00 worth of damages.

Officers attempted to place Brubaker in custody, and had to wrestle him in order to restrain him.

Brubaker was arraigned and sent to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $30,000 bail.