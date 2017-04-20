× Dollar Express closing 20 Pa stores affecting 3 stores locally

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Nearly two hundred Dollar Express workers in Pennsylvania, including 27 in Dauphin and York Counties will lose their jobs before the start of Summer. The company notified the Pennsylvania Department of Labor of the pending layoffs.

Dollar General announced earlier this month that it will acquire all 323 Dollar Express discount stores in 36 states from its owner, private equity firm Sycamore Partners. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Dollar General is based in Tennessee and operates 12,400 stores nationwide.

Affected stores locally include:

Dollar Express

2941 N 7th Street

Harrisburg

10 workers affected

Dollar Express

3810 Union Deposit Rd.

Harrisburg

7 workers affected

Dollar Express

350 W. Main Street

Middletown

10 workers affected

All the announced layoffs are effective as of June 30th and will be permanent.

The Dollar Express stores, which still carry the Family Dollar moniker, will be rebranded to Dollar General. The 323 stores comprise most of the 330 stores sold to Sycamore in order to meet federal antitrust approval of Dollar Tree’s acquisition of Family Dollar in 2015.