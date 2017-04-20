× East Lampeter Township man to serve at least two years in prison for possession of child pornography

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– An East Lampeter Township man is set to serve at least two years in prison for possession of child pornography.

David Mishler Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to seven felonies in connection with an investigation last year that uncovered dozens of lewd images and numerous videos.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Mishler Jr. will serve 2 to 10 years in prison according to his plea agreement.

Mishler Jr.’s father, David Mishler Sr., is also charged with similar crimes and his case is pending.

Originally, the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force initially uncovered the lewd materials, which were traces to the Mishler’s home on Lotus Circle.

Detectives seized numerous computers, DVDs, and other devices that all contained child pornography.