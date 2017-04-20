× Ephrata Police seek driver in hit and run with injuries

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.- Ephrata Police are investigating a hit and run accident with injuries that occurred in the 600 Block of South Reading Road on Thursday, April 20 at around 12:20 p.m.

John Roark, 35, of Ephrata was traveling south on South Reading Road when as he slowed to turn into the Wawa parking lot he was struck on the driver’s side door by a dark color sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala that pulled from the Wawa parking lot onto South Reading Road. The female driver of the hit and run car initially stopped but then fled the area North on South Reading Road. The fleeing vehicle may have front and driver’s side damage.

Roark was taken to the Ephrata Wellspan Hospital for head injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information on the hit and run vehicle is asked to call the Ephrata Police at (717) 738-9200. Officer Davis is investigating the incident.