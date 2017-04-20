× Hanover Borough Police warn pet owners after suspicious women seen around neighborhood

HANOVER BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Police are warning pet owners in one York County community to be on alert after two suspicious women were seen approaching unattended dogs in yards earlier this month.

The latest incident happened on April 14 along the 200 block of Charles Street in Hanover Borough. A witness told police they spotted a woman with a leash approach a yard where a dog was outside. Investigators say the witness knew the property owner and confronted the woman. She was last seen fleeing the area in an SUV. The woman is described as a white female, with short dark hair.

A similar incident happened on April 2 along the 300 block of York Street in Hanover Borough. A resident told investigators they became concerned when they heard their dogs barking and went outside to check to see what was going on. They found a woman picking up one of their dogs. The owner confronted the woman and she put the dog down and left the area.

The woman was seen getting into a light blue sedan, possibly a Mercury, and was last seen driving away in the alley behind their home. The owner described the woman as a white female, in her late 30s to early 40s with gray hair.

Police say the intent of these women is unknown at this time, but their behavior is considered highly suspicious. It is also unknown if these incidents are related.

So far, police have not received any reports of stolen dogs. Authorities warn pet owners to keep an eye on their dogs when they are outside.

Anyone witnessing suspicious activity in their neighborhood is urged to call 911.