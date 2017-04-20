High school students look at construction careers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Many high school students are thinking about their future as the end of the school year approaches.

Several students from Kennard Dale High School in York County took part in construction career day to explore their options after graduation.

Stewart and Tate Construction opened up the doors of its Manchester Township facility to students this morning.

The staff gave 24 high school juniors and seniors a behind-the-scenes tour to introduce them to the construction industry.

Stewart & Tate construction president Tim Tate said "we wanted to show the students that there are a lot of different career paths, and you don't necessarily have to go to college as a student, or even a technical school. We do hire laborers every year and teach them the trade so that they can move up in the business and have personal growth, and great careers to support their families."

The York County Economic Alliance sponsored the event to inform students and their parents about opportunities that require fewer than two years s of training to get started in their careers.