Huge consignment sale in Lancaster County

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. - At the Lanco Fieldhouse in East Petersburg, Lancaster County there is a huge consignment sale going on. The sale runs from 9:00am Thursday to 3:00pm Saturday. On Saturday all items are half price. Items not sold will either be given back to the seller or will be donated to PATH. The PATH Program provides free life skills, parenting programs and support to residents of Lancaster County. Families helping families - it doesn't get any better than that!

