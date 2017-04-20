Lower Paxton Township Police partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters to mentor youth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.--A handful of kids in the Harrisburg area met their new Big Brothers and Big Sisters on Wednesday afternoon.

Lower Paxton Township Police kicked off its "Bigs in Blue" program. Officers paired up with nine children from the Central Dauphin School District. Lower Paxton Township is the sixth police department in the Capital region to join Big Brothers Big Sisters. After the kids met their Bigs, everyone got to try on helmets, hope on bikes and get in squad cars.

"One of the things we are hoping is kids can trust authority figures," said David Potts, Director of Public Safety. "They're not just there for the bad times, but the good times as well."

After Wednesday, each officer will coordinate individual times to meet with their little brother or little sister.