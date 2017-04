× Man charged with possession of knife on school property

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Susquehanna Township Police charge a 21-year-old man after a knife was found in his possession on school property. Police responded to a report of a suspicious male walking on the property of the Londonderry School, 1800 Bamberger Road.

Derrick Charles was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. and charged with Criminal Trespass and Possession of Weapon on School Property.

No staff or students were harmed or threatened.