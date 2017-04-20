Much warmer Thursday with an isolated thunderstorm chance

MILD WITH MORE SHOWERS: Shower chances continue for Thursday as a cold front approaches, and it is a much milder day. The morning begins with scattered showers and perhaps a few rumbles, so grab the umbrella heading out the door. By the midday hours, dry time works in, with even sunnier breaks during the afternoon. It’s enough to boost temperatures into the middle to upper 70s. Conditions feel a bit humid too. A few isolated showers are possible, perhaps a thunderstorm. More showers and rumbles are possible through the night. It’s warm and still a bit humid. Friday starts with a few lingering morning showers. Many should manage to stay dry, however. Then, sunshine breaks through during the afternoon. Highs are in the middle 70s to near 80 degrees.

DAMP WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Saturday should bring a brief break from the showers, but an isolated shower cannot be entirely ruled out for the region. There’s partly sunny skies, but the clouds thicken later during the day. Highs are in the lower to middle 60s. Sunday brings the potential for a decent soaking, with on and off showers likely through the day. Temperatures are cooler due to the rain and clouds, with readings in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: After a few morning clouds lingering into Monday, skies turn sunnier for the afternoon. Highs reach the lower to middle 60s. Tuesday features plenty of sunshine, and it’s a tad milder. Expect readings to reach the middle to upper 60s during the afternoon. Wednesday remains dry with sunshine. Temperatures are even warmer, with many locations slipping into the lower 70s.

Have a great Thursday!