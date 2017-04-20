Pa. Auditor General says some findings in York City School District audit are “inexcusable”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Inexcusable, negligent, incompetent, inconceivable are just a few of the choice words Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale used to describe major issues within the York City School District.

One of the biggest issues DePasquale's audit from 2012-2015 showed was the district failed to closely monitor credit card spending. He said some cards were kept open even after employees left the district.

"It is literally unbelievable that that could happen in today's day and age," DePasquale said.

The school district in a statement said the issue of credit card monitoring has been resolved.

Another issue is the district cell phone policy. Employees can use cell phones and data plans for only $25 a month. The district picks up the rest of the bill.

He said, "The problem is no one is even monitoring the usage of those un-reimbursed cell phones to determine if those employees were actually using them for business purposes."

Other problems identified were travel points earned on credit card purchases.

"You had an employee wracking up personal travel miles and rewards points for booking official government traveling," he said.

DePasquale also said the district needs to keep better track of its laptop computers and digital tablets.

"IT inventory records auditors reviewed were unreliable, showing IT equipment may be missing or misplaced," he said.

Rep. Carol Hill-Evans said she is confident the district can fix the problems.

"Now that they know what it is they're looking for that they'll address those issues, and the next time the audit is done we'll be in a better place," she said.

One of the positive improvements: The York City School District did increase its general fund from $2.7 to $17 million.

The district also decreased long-term debt by $16 million.

"York City is actually one of the few districts that has been increasing its fund balance. So that will allow it to weather certain financial storms that may happen in the future," DePasquale said.

In a statement, the York City School District said, "The District's plan - approved by the state Department of Education - is built on the conviction that our financial situation, insofar as can be controlled on a local level, will improve as student achievement and the community's perception of the District improves."