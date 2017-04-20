Second suspect in Penbrook shooting surrenders to police

PENBROOK BOROUGH, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A second man has surrendered who was wanted in connection with a shooting in Penbrook on April 13 which critically injured 20-year-old John Robinson.

Genaro Rivera, 19, of Harrisburg turned himself into police on Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with aggravated assault. He was taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Dante Thompson, turned himself into police on April 14. Thompson is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and carrying a firearm without a license. He is in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $750,000 bail.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Elm Street on April 13 for a reported shooting. Investigators say Thompson and Rivera pulled up to the residence in a Nissan sedan and approached Robinson who was sitting on the porch. According to police, Thompson and Rivera assaulted Robinson before he was shot in the head.

Robinson was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.