Water pipe replacement project in Lancaster County to cost millions

MILLERSVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Part of Lancaster County is dealing with a recent rash of water main breaks.

So far, there’s been 9 water main breaks in the Quaker Hills area of Millersville, all because of aging pipes.

An official with the Lancaster City Water Authority tells us the pipes are made of concrete, and after about 50 years of use, those pipes have become very brittle, and now, all of it must be replaced.

“We have a five year plan to replace these 45 miles of pipe that are of this type of material. It’ll be between ten and twenty million dollars,” said Charlotte Katzenmoyer, Lancaster Public Works Director.

Lancaster City Water Authority says customers may see their rates increase to cover the cost of the improvements.