York County employers meet vets at Veterans Expo and Job Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- Several York County employers are looking for a few good men and women.

The Veterans Expo and Job Fair in West Manchester Township was the place to be for job-seekers Thursday.

The event gives both active and retired vets a chance to brush up on their resume writing skills, practice interviewing for jobs, and meet with potential employers.

DLP Events marketing coordinator Mariah Hammacher said "it's absolutely unfair that vets go over and fight for our freedom, and then come back and have to fight for jobs. We think it's really important to provide the opportunity for veterans and to come, and speak with veteran-friendly employers, as well as provide them and their families with opportunities to learn about benefits that they might not even know that they have."

The event took place at the York Fairgrounds, but anyone who missed the event may attend the Dauphin County job fair in August.