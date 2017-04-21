× 2 Seattle police officers shot; one suspect dead

Two Seattle police officers remain in the hospital after exchanging gunfire with robbery suspects on Thursday at a 7-Eleven convenience store.

One suspect is dead and two others were arrested, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement.

The incident unfolded Thursday afternoon with a reported armed robbery at the convenience store. As officers responded, a female suspect hit one of the officers on the head with a bottle and another suspect ran into a building, barricading himself inside, Seattle Police spokeswoman Carmen Best said at a news conference.

While barricading himself, the suspect shot at police, Best said. It is unclear if he was the only shooter. Two officers, one male and one female, were shot and a third officer sustained a hand injury during the incident.

The female officer’s bulletproof vest protected her and she suffered minor injuries and is listed in satisfactory condition; the male officer was hit in the face and is in serious but stable condition at Harborview Medical Center, Best said.

Officers discovered the body of a male suspect from the robbery after the shooting, according to a police statement. While the Seattle Police Department confirmed that officers fired their weapons during the incident, but the cause of the male suspect’s death will be determined and released by the King County Medical Examiner.

The officers have not been named but the female officer is 42 years old and the male officer is 30.

“We are very grateful that our officers are in as good of condition as they are. We’ve been able to speak to both of them,” Best said.