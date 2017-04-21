3 arrested on drug charges in Lebanon City

LEBANON, Pa.–Three people were arrested this week on drug charges in two separate cases in Lebanon City .

Ernie A. Torres-Baez, 36, is charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, possession of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, suboxone, marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Torres-Baez was arrested on April 19 and taken to Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $250,000 bail.

In February 2017, Lebanon City Police found Baez at the Days Inn along Quentin Road with a cache of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Lebanon District Attorney’s office. Police also searched his home along the 107 Canal Street in Lebanon and uncovered even more drugs.

Authorities found a total of 85 bags and 158 grams of bulk cocaine, 9 bags and 11.5 grams of heroin and 7 bags of crack, prosecutors said.

In a separate case–police arrested Franchelis Rivera-Vargas, 23 and Pedro Acevedo-Vargas, 18, both of Lebanon on April 20.

Members of the Lebanon Drug Task Force were investigating suspicious activity in the area of North Spruce and Monument Streets.

Authorities uncovered a stash container in the couple’s vehicle, which contained 39 bags of crack cocaine and 35 bags of heroin, prosecutors said.

Rivera-Vargas and Acevedo-Vargas are each charged with possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine and heroin, possession of crack cocaine, heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. The pair were taken to Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail each.