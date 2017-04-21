A damp, cool weekend ahead

COOL AND SLIGHTLY WET

Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy this evening. Temperatures are warm initially then fall through the 60s into the 50s later tonight. By morning, clouds roll back in and are pretty stubborn for much of the weekend. Rain chances are very minimal but threat hangs over Saturday late in the day and early Sunday, especially south of the turnpike. Accumulations should be minimal. Highs are held to the upper

50s and lower 60s Saturday and even cooler in the upper 50s to near 60 for the second half of the weekend. Not everyone sees showers but keep the umbrella handy if you have plans to be outdoors. If you are headed to the Penn State Blue-White game, bring a jacket and an umbrella just in case. Should be mainly dry with overcast skies, and cool temperatures in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Winds are key with the forecast early next week. Monday, clouds mix with some sunshine. There is a small shower threat but for now, the day is mainly dry. Highs climb to the lower 60s. A system to our southeast and high pressure to our northeast creates a persistent easterly flow Monday which continues into Tuesday. Clouds thicken and areas of drizzle, along with a few showers are possible Tuesday. By midweek, the flow shifts more to the south-southwest bringing more sunshine and warmer air. Temperatures expected back into the 70s. Pattern changes late in the week. Readings soar to the 80s for Thursday and Friday. An isolated shower is possible Thursday, with a better threat Friday as a cold front slides in late in the day.

Have a wonderful day!

Be “Weather Smart” and watch FOX43 for all your weather and news updates.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist