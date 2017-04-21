× Couple charged after domestic dispute turns violent

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A couple involved in a domestic dispute is facing charges.

Jelanie Virgo, 34, is charged with simple assault and Bertha Boyer, 38, is charged with aggravated assault for their roles in the domestic dispute.

On Thursday, April 20 at approximately 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of N. Plum St. and E. Fredrick St. for a reported robbery that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, officers found Boyer, who stated that two men had struck her and had taken cash and keys before fleeing the area.

Boyer identified one of the suspects as Virgo, and showed the officers cuts/scratches on her arms that she said were caused by Virgo.

While speaking to officers, a red Toyota with a New York registration passed their location, leading Boyer to point at the car and say that one of the occupants was involved in the robbery.

Police managed to catch up with the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. During this time, Lancaster General Hospital called police with a report of a male coming to the emergency room with a stab wound.

Officers responded to the hospital and found that the patient was Virgo and these two incidents were related.

Officers discovered that Virgo and Boyer are in a relationship, and that the pair had been involved in a prolonged dispute over money.

The dispute came to a head at the intersection of N. Plum St. and E. Frederick St. when Virgo punched Boyer in the head.

Boyer was able to retaliate and cut Virgo across the back with an unknown, edged instrument.

Virgo knew the occupants of the red Toyota and flagged them down for a ride to the hospital in order to get treatment for his injury.

Virgo was arranged and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Boyer was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.