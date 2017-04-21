Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in Los Angeles Thursday

NEW YORK - MAY 28: Singer Cuba Gooding Sr. attends the "Chocolat au Vin" benefit for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital at Capitale on May 28, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA.– Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in a car Thursday.

Gooding Sr. was found in a car in the Woodland Hills Neighborhood of Los Angeles. Police are still investigating the cause of death, but there was no sign of a shooting at the scene.

He was the lead singer for the soul group, the Main Ingredient.

Gooding Sr. had his biggest hit in the 1970s with the song “Everybody Plays the Fool.”

Gooding Sr. leaves behind his wife and four children, including his son and Oscar-winning actor, Cuba Gooding Jr.

He was 72-years-old.

 