Earth Day 2017: A number of events celebrating the day across Central PA
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Earth Day is Saturday, April 22, and a number of events are celebrating the day across the state.
Here are some of the events in our area:
Kids can celebrate Earth Day by planting seeds in a cup that will grow into a bee-attracting plant. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22 at Hollabaugh Brothers Fruit Farm and Market, 545 Carlisle Road, Biglerville. Free, with no registration necessary. For more information, you can visit their site here or call 717-677-9494.
There will be loads of free family fun with more than 25 educational and fun conservation/environmental exhibits. There also will be vendors selling recycled wares, jewelry, metal art and crafts. Scrap yard tours will be available and there will be contests and entertainment for the whole family. There will be a special aluminum can recycling rate available. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 22 at Frank Sahd Metal Recycling, 1045 Lancaster Ave., Columbia. Free admission. For more information, you can visit their site here or call 717-684-8506.
Includes live music, food and other vendors, fun activities for children, a bike drive (bicycle recycling), a silent auction of hand-painted rain barrels, an appearance from Smokey Bear (11 a.m.-1 p.m.), the Simpson Library Seed Library and paper shredding (9-11 a.m.). Musical performers include Jonathan Frazier, Bumbada Women Drummers, Mark Baxter, St. John’s Dilemma, and Central PA Belly Dancers. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22 around the square in Mechanicsburg. Bicycle parking is available behind Cache in the Attic, 106 S. Market St. Free admission. For more information, you can visit their site here or call 717-697-5111.
As part of Mechanicsburg Earth Day Festival, Earth Day-related activities for young children will be hosted by Mechanicsburg Museum Association.
10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 22 at the Mechanicsburg Museum’s Passenger Station, 2 W. Strawberry Alley. For more information, you can visit their site here or call
717-697-6088.
Spring into Action Volunteer Weekend
Help spruce up the campground and the park in preparation for the summer season. Projects include campsite clean-up, trail work and litter pick-up. Bring tools and work gloves. Two sessions are scheduled on Saturday – 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Meet Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the campground office. Work both sessions on Saturday and camp for free Friday night. (Campers must stop at the campground office to register. Space is limited.)
If not camping, call the park office to register as a volunteer. Held rain or shine. You can call this number for more information: 717-432-5011.
Earth Day Clean-up
Pine Grove Furnace State Park will observe Earth Day by holding a volunteer day to tidy up the park. There will be a variety of projects to cater to all age groups. Lunch will be provided and participants are asked to bring a side dish to share. Registration is required. 9 a.m.-noon April 23 at Pine Grove Furnace State Park, 1100 Pine Grove Road, Cooke Twp. For more information, you can visit their site here or call 717-486-7174.
Celebrate Earth Day by getting outdoors. Geocaching is a recreational activity combining technology with walking and using clues to find hidden caches. Bring your own units. A limited number of untied are available to borrow and must be reserved by April 20.1 p.m. April 23 at Kings Gap Environmental Education Center, 500 Kings Gap Road, Dickinson Twp. For more information, you can visit their site here or call 717-486-3799.
The Carlisle Town Band will present its spring concert titled “Through the Stained Glass Window.” The concert program will include an organ/band selection with guest organist Sharon Mauer from First United Church of Christ, Carlisle, an antiphonal brass selection, and a recognition of the 100th anniversary of America’s entrance into World War I in April, 1917. A musical presentation of the war poem, “In Flanders Fields,” will feature vocal soloist Edward Wilson and other special performers. 3 p.m. April 23 at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 21 S. Bedford St., Carlisle. For more information, you can visit their site here or call 717-249-3310.
The show features seminars, fleece to shawl and other competitions, silent auction, youth activities, fiber demonstrations and a wine and cheese reception.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 21; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 22; 9 a.m.-noon April 23 at Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg.
Admission is free. Parking is $10. For more information, you can visit their site here or call 443-956-4178.
The Friends of the Annville Free Library is holding its fifth annual used book sale. Between 12,000 and 15,000 gently used books will be available for sale. In addition to a large selection of current fiction, books have been sorted into categories such as history, gardening, children’s and travel. This year’s donations include a large collection of fly-fishing books, home school and teacher materials, and several fine art and music collections.
Hardcover books are priced at $2, paperbacks are $1 and Saturday is $2 bag sale day. Food will be available. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 21; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22 at Annville United Methodist Church, 1 N. College Ave. Free admission. For more information, you can visit their site here or call 717-867-2104.
If your event is not on this list, and you would like it to be, email news@fox43.com!