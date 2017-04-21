Earth Day 2017: A number of events celebrating the day across Central PA

Includes live music, food and other vendors, fun activities for children, a bike drive (bicycle recycling), a silent auction of hand-painted rain barrels, an appearance from Smokey Bear (11 a.m.-1 p.m.), the Simpson Library Seed Library and paper shredding (9-11 a.m.). Musical performers include Jonathan Frazier, Bumbada Women Drummers, Mark Baxter, St. John’s Dilemma, and Central PA Belly Dancers. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 22 around the square in Mechanicsburg. Bicycle parking is available behind Cache in the Attic, 106 S. Market St. Free admission. For more information, you can visit their site here or call 717-697-5111.

“Kids Earth Day at the Museum”

As part of Mechanicsburg Earth Day Festival, Earth Day-related activities for young children will be hosted by Mechanicsburg Museum Association.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. April 22 at the Mechanicsburg Museum’s Passenger Station, 2 W. Strawberry Alley. For more information, you can visit their site here or call

717-697-6088.

Spring into Action Volunteer Weekend

Help spruce up the campground and the park in preparation for the summer season. Projects include campsite clean-up, trail work and litter pick-up. Bring tools and work gloves. Two sessions are scheduled on Saturday – 9 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Meet Saturday morning at 9 a.m. at the campground office. Work both sessions on Saturday and camp for free Friday night. (Campers must stop at the campground office to register. Space is limited.)

If not camping, call the park office to register as a volunteer. Held rain or shine. You can call this number for more information: 717-432-5011.

Earth Day Clean-up

Pine Grove Furnace State Park will observe Earth Day by holding a volunteer day to tidy up the park. There will be a variety of projects to cater to all age groups. Lunch will be provided and participants are asked to bring a side dish to share. Registration is required. 9 a.m.-noon April 23 at Pine Grove Furnace State Park, 1100 Pine Grove Road, Cooke Twp. For more information, you can visit their site here or call 717-486-7174.

Geocaching for Beginners