Ephrata man charge after stolen handguns, drugs found inside vehicle

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – An Ephrata man is charged after police discover stolen firearms and drugs in his van. The charges stem from an incident on February 11th. East Cocalico Township Police responded at about 6:19 p.m. to a busines in the 1400 block of North Reading Road for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon their arrival, they found 21-year-old Nickolas J. Earhart sitting in the driver’s seat of a van with the vehicle’s engine running.

Officers noticed drug paraphernalia, including needles, in plain view. Earhart was determined to be impaired and arrested for DUI. His vehicle was impounded.

Three days later a search warrant was executed on the vehicle. Inside the van police discovered 2 handguns, both of which were reported stolen. The serial number on one of the guns had been partially scratched off. Also found were 2 pairs of brass knuckles, several knives, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.

A blood test indicated that Earhart had high levels of Amphetamine, Methamphetamine, Alprazolam and Morphine in his blood at the time of the test.

Charges against Nickolas include 2 counts of Receiving Stolen Property, Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License, Possession of a Firearm With an Altered Manufacturer’s Number, DUI and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Following arraignment, Earhart was released on bail. He faces a preliminary hearing next month.