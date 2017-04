YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Firefighters from multiple volunteer fire companies battle a 2 alarm barnfire in York County. The fire broke out at around 8:40 p.m. along the 800 block of Range End Road in Franklin Township. The first fire crews to arrive on the scene reported flames pouring from the structure. The fire also threaten another adjacent building. A call for a second alarm was put in for more manpower and tankers.

The glow from the fire could be seen for miles in the night sky.