Graduation Day for 148th PA State Police class

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There are now 90 new state troopers serving in the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Police. 90 cadets graduated the state police academy Friday morning, as part of the agency's 148th cadet class.

"Today is a very exciting day for these men and women," said Corporal Adam Reed. "All the hard work that they've put into the training academy and beginning their careers is going to come to fruition. The men and women graduating here today put a lot of very hard work into becoming Pennsylvania State Police troopers."

All of the new troopers completed 27 weeks of intense training.

The graduation ceremony also marked the inaugural presentation of the Colonel Ronald M. Sharpe Leadership Award, named for the first African-American Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police. Graduating cadet Andrew Kobert, of Washington County, was presented with the award, for exemplifying honesty, integrity, vision, and courage during his tenure at the State Police Academy.