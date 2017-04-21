× House bills advance further elimination of Pa wholesale system of wine and spirits

HARRISBURG, Pa. – In further efforts to gradually dismantle the antiquated system Pennsylvania uses to sell alcohol, the House Liquor Control Committee approved two bills to further divest the wholesale system of wine and spirits.

House Bill 975 would allow retailers to negotiate prices and allow products to be delivered directly to retail markets, without having to go through state stores, while also permitting additional retailers to sell wine and allowing wine to be sold in grocery store aisles, with other products and at greater quantities.

House Bill 1075 would divest the whole system for both wine and spirits. Both measures now move to the full House for a vote.