× Lt. Gov. Michael Stack and wife will no longer be afforded protective detail provided as a courtesy by PSP

Governor Wolf today met personally with Lieutenant Governor Michael Stack to hand-deliver a letter informing him that he and his wife will no longer be afforded the protective detail provided as a courtesy by the Pennsylvania State Police. Further, the Department of General Services will provide only limited cleaning, grounds keeping and maintenance at the state-owned residence at Fort Indiantown Gap only under limited supervision at prearranged times.

At this time, neither the Governor nor his office will have any comment on the work of the Office of Inspector General (OIG) or any future work product, including the publishing of any report. Those questions are best directed to OIG.

Source: Office of the Governor