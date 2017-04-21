Morning showers leads to afternoon sun Friday, then cooler with more shower chances this weekend

MILD WITH MORE SHOWERS: Showers begin Friday as a cold front gradually slips through Central PA. Scattered showers and even a few rumbles track across the region through daybreak, then the shower activity slowly fizzles through the rest of the morning. Sun begins to break to the west around noon, but an isolated shower could still linger east through early afternoon. Through the rest of the afternoon, sunshine gradually moves in from west to east. It’s another warm day, with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s yet again. The overnight period sees the clouds return as the system stalls just to our south. It’s a quiet overnight period despite the added clouds. Readings fall into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

DAMP WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The weekend brings more shower chances, but fortunately it won’t be a washout for most, especially Saturday. The morning is dry, with plenty of clouds. However, a system reemerges from the south, and this brings the chance for a few showers and plenty of clouds. Highs are cooler, in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday brings the potential for more showers depending on location. There’s plenty of clouds, and the best chance for showers is south of the turnpike. Most north of the turnpike should manage to stay dry, but there are clouds. Temperatures are cooler due to the rain and clouds, with readings in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: The early week forecast is turning a bit more pessimistic. A few showers are still possible into Monday. Tuesday looks even drearier, with plenty of low clouds, drizzly pockets, and even a few showers. Temperatures both days are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday sunshine returns and more warming takes place. Readings are in the lower to middle 70s. Thursday is even warm, with an isolated thunderstorm possible Readings are near 80 degrees.

Have a great Thursday!