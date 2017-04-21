National Park Week: parks free to attend through weekend

A view of the Mammoth Hot Springs at Yellowstone National Park on May 12, 2016.
Yellowstone, the first National Park in the US and widely held to be the first national park in the world, is known for its wildlife and its many geothermal features. / AFP / MLADEN ANTONOV (Photo credit should read MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP/Getty Images)
UNITED STATES– It is National Park Week, meaning that all U.S. National Parks and Cultural sites are free to attend throughout the weekend.
The National Park Services says entrance, commercial tours and transportation entrance fees will be waived.
The United States has over 400 National Parks throughout the country.
For more information, you can visit the National Parks’ site here.
