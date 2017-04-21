× Northumberland County man accused of soliciting sex from undercover agent posing as 14-year-old girl

MILTON BOROUGH, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against a Northumberland County man that is accused of soliciting sex from a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

However, the person the man was communicating with was an agent with an Attorney General’s Child Predator Section agent working undercover.

Jadon Notrangelo, 28, of Milton Borough, was arrested following an online investigation by the Child Predator Section and is facing charges of unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

Initially, investigators received a report that Notrangelo used Facebook to contact a girl who was 12-years-old.

Posing as a 14-year-old friend of the girl, the Child Predator Section agent made contact with Notrangelo, who proceeded to send sexually explicit messages and requested nude photographs from the undercover agent.

This led to Notrangelo’s arrest earlier this week.

While announcing the arrest, Shapiro emphasized, “Our agents believe this defendant may have had contact with other minors online through Facebook and text messaging over the last year. Anyone with information about this case

People with information can call the Child Predator Hotline at 1-800-385-1044. Individuals who suspect an online predator or child sexual abuse can send anonymous tips by texting PAKIDS + YOUR TIP to 847411.

Notrangelo’s bail was set at $100,000.