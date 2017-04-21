× One taken to hospital and road closed for hours after crash in Adams Co.

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash blocked part of the road on East Berlin Road this morning, and sent one man to the hospital.

A tractor trailer and truck collided around 9:30 a.m. in Tyrone Township.

State Police said the driver of a Chevy Silverado didn’t stop at a stop sign while coming off of Route 15 and crashed into a tractor trailer on East Berlin Road.

The trailer, which was carrying Arizona Iced Tea, overturned and slid into a yard, hitting a tree.

The trailer also spilled 150 gallons of fuel, and HAZMAT was called to the scene.

The driver of the Chevy, 35-year-old Juan Reyes of Maryland, went to Gettysburg Hospital for minor injuries.