Pair charged in Derry Township hotel robbery

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Two people have been charged in connection with a robbery at the Holiday Inn Express Hotel in Derry Township on April 11.

Chad A. Olson, 23, of Lebanon is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and theft by unlawful taking. Desiree Smith, 39, of Palmyra is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking and possession of instruments of a crime.

Olson was arraigned on April 19 and released on $5,000 bail. Olson admitted to providing vehicle transportation to Smith, according to police reports.

Smith was arrested in Savannah, Georgia on April 17 by the Savannah Chatham Metropolitan Police Department. Investigators expect to extradite Smith back to Pennsylvania.

The robbery happened at the Holiday Inn Express located at 610 Walton Avenue around 11:39 p.m. on April 11.

A thin white female, later identified as Smtih, entered the hotel armed with a large knife and demanded cash. She fled the business with an undermined amount of cash.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

