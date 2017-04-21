× Pennsylvania State Police release statement on conviction of Eric Frein

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Tyree Blocker released the following statement regarding the conviction of Eric Frein on charges related to the fatal 2014 ambush of Corporal Byron K. Dickson II and the wounding of Trooper Alex Douglass:

“On behalf of the Pennsylvania State Police, I would like to thank the Pike County District Attorney, members of the jury, and the court for ensuring that a cowardly killer faces justice. We also extend our gratitude to the countless local, state, and federal authorities who assisted in the capture and conviction of the perpetrator. The unprovoked ambush was an attack on not only law enforcement, but all Pennsylvanians.

“Our thoughts remain with the family of Corporal Dickson, Trooper Douglass, and all those whose lives have been forever changed by the events of September 12, 2014. The outpouring of support from across the nation has been invaluable during this time and is appreciated by all who serve with the Pennsylvania State Police.”

Captain Christopher Paris, extended his gratitude to the community in northeastern Pennsylvania:

“The heartfelt cards, letters, and words of encouragement from the people of Pike County and the surrounding area have been much appreciated by the men and women who serve in Troop R. We are pleased that justice has been served in this case and reaffirm our commitment to providing quality, professional police services to all of the residents and visitors to the commonwealth.

“The 2014 attack on the Blooming Grove station stole the life of our friend and coworker, Corporal Dickson, and gravely injured Trooper Douglass. The verdict of ‘guilty on all charges’ is an important step in the healing process, and we appreciate the hard work of everyone that helped to ensure the killer will face the consequences of his actions.”

