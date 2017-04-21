× Police arrest 14-year-old for simple assault, harassment in Cumberland County

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police have charged a juvenile male after a domestic disturbance.

The 14-year-old juvenile is facing charges of simple assault and harassment for the April 19 incident.

At 3:35 p.m., police responded to the 2200 block of Quail Hollow Road for a call of a domestic disturbance.

The 14-year-old juvenile male was located and arrested after a search, and was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing.