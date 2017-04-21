× Police charge two women who fought after one claimed the other slept with her boyfriend

WILLIAMSTOWN, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have filed charges against two women that got into an altercation after one thought the other had slept with her boyfriend.

Gloria Gollihue-McKey, 25, and Desiree Ford, 27, are facing charges of criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct.

On April 20 at approximately 11:30 p.m., police responded to a residence on Maple Lane for a report of a fight.

Upon arrival, Gollihue-McKey and Ford were found to have engaged in a fight in front of the residence after Ford accused Gollihue-McKey of sleeping with her boyfriend.

In response, Gollihue-McKey smashed Ford’s car with a baseball bat and bit her finger.

Ford then punched Gollihue-McKey in the mouth, drug her by the hair, and attempted to use a stun gun on her.

Both women will now face charges.