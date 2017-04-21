× Pride of the Susquehanna Riverboat to launch Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Harrisburg Area Riverboat Society is proud to announce that the Pride of the Susquehanna will be launched on Tuesday, April 25 at 9:00 a.m. at the South End of City Island. The public is welcome to attend and watch as tanks and servicemen from the National Guard maneuver the riverboat back into the river.

The launching of the boat serves as a training mission and occurs two times a year: once in spring and again in the fall, when the riverboat returns to dry-dock for painting and repairs. The vessel looks great this spring, with an extra month of maintenance and renovation. In fact, the riverboat is shining with a brand new red-and-white canvas, fresh paint, full-glass doors, and more. Perhaps most exciting is the addition of a transparent sign on the rear, offering riders the first chance to see the river and paddles close-up without having to look-out over the railings.

The Harrisburg Riverboat Society, the nonprofit organization that runs The Pride of the Susquehanna, has been busy this winter preparing new cruises and old favorites to entertain fans throughout the year.

Jason Meckes, the Executive Director of the Riverboat Society, is ready to begin the Society’s busiest season ever. “Over 400 cruises are already on the calendar, with calls for more about every day!,” says Meckes. “Last year we had a total of 467 individual cruises, but this year is definitely on track to be the biggest yet.” The first event scheduled for the public is a Brews Cruise to cap off Harrisburg Beer Week on Friday, April 28th at 6pm.

“We’re bringing back favorites like Murder Mystery Dinner Cruises, Jazzin’ on the Pride, and Princess Party Cruises,” adds Meckes. “After just one week of open reservations, we have scheduled over 1/6 of the entire Harrisburg School District for River School Educational Voyages. We’ve already begun to sell out for dinners and events throughout May, so I know we’ll be taking off at full steam!”

The Pride of the Susquehanna sails between late April and early November each year, with sightseeing tours sailing every day of the summer starting at noon.

.