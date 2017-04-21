× Razor recalls RipStik motorized caster boards due to fall hazard

Razor is recalling about 158,000 RipStik electric motorized caster boards. The company says the rear wheel can stop rotating and lock up while in use, posing a fall hazard. Razor has received more than 700 reports of the rear wheel locking up, resulting in four injuries, including one loose tooth and three scrapes and bruises.

The boards have two wheels, a hub motor and a lithium ion battery. They have a wireless digital hand remote that controls the speed up to 10 mph. The manufacturing date is on the bar code label located on the bottom of the product and Razor USA LLC is embossed on the bottom. “RipStik” is printed on the top of the board. They are blue and black in color.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled caster boards and contact Razor to receive a free repair kit.

The boards, made in China, are sold at Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Razor.com, Target.com, toysrus.com and Walmart.com and other websites from February 2016 through April 2017 for about $180.