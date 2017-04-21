× State Police to hold impaired driving checkpoint during May in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– State Police and local police departments are set to conduct an impaired driving checkpoint during May in Upper Dauphin County.

The checkpoint is being funded by a PennDOT grant and is one of the many tools police utilize to increase public safety.

PennDOT reminds citizens that driving under the influence can not only cost lives, but those who are apprehended can face extensive fines.

Police encourage all motorists to drive safely.